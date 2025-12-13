FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $75.42. 24,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 67,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVI. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 81.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 97.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

