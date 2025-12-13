Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Up 0.0%
NYSE TDF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 74,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.04.
About Templeton Dragon Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Dragon Fund
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 – 12/12
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.