Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE TDF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 74,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

