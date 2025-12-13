Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $38.00 million, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Intellinetics news, major shareholder Robert Taglich sold 35,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $393,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 458,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,062. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

