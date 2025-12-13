NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 160,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 146,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.8950.

NTT Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 billion. NTT had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

NTT Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

