Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 750 and last traded at GBX 753. Approximately 346,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 282,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 758.
Vietnam Enterprise Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 761.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 703.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.59.
About Vietnam Enterprise
Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC.
