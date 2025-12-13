Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $754.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

