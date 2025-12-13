Best Mid Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 13th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AltC Acquisition, BigBear.ai, and D-Wave Quantum are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a medium market capitalization—typically roughly $2 billion to $10 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. For investors, mid caps generally offer a blend of growth potential and greater stability than small caps, with moderate risk and volatility compared with large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

