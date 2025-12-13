New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 32.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 32.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 2,138,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,978% from the average daily volume of 102,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
