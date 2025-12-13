New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Down 17.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) dropped 17.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 719,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 105,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.

The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.58 million, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.08.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

