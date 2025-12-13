EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a 3.6% increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

EQB traded down C$0.36 on Friday, hitting C$98.10. The company had a trading volume of 116,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.67. EQB has a 1 year low of C$83.93 and a 1 year high of C$114.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$6.56 earnings per share for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, analysts predict that EQB will post 12.5988235 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQB shares. TD Securities upped their price target on EQB from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on EQB from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on EQB from C$126.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$104.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.00.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

