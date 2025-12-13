EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a 3.6% increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
EQB Trading Down 0.4%
EQB traded down C$0.36 on Friday, hitting C$98.10. The company had a trading volume of 116,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.67. EQB has a 1 year low of C$83.93 and a 1 year high of C$114.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$6.56 earnings per share for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, analysts predict that EQB will post 12.5988235 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.
Featured Stories
