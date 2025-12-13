Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 66.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 12,647,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,037% from the average session volume of 403,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sirios Resources Trading Up 32.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.69 million, a PE ratio of -58.93 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

