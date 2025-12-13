Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,350. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.34.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

