Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. 257,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,600. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 479.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $670,000.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.