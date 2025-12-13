Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$28.35. 262,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.85. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$29.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of C$76.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada’s natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices.

