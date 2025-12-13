INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 83 and last traded at GBX 82.01, with a volume of 4396766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.40.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 60 price target on shares of INSPECS Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.22.

INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INSPECS Group had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that INSPECS Group plc will post 5.5500982 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames. The Group produces a broad range of frames, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either "Branded" (either under licence or under the Group's own proprietary brands), or "OEM" (including private label on behalf of retail customers and un-branded).

