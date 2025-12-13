Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 15% – Here’s Why

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. 2,733,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 569,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The company has a market cap of C$147.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.29.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

