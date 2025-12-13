Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 84832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$110.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.