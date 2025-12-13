Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Financial Analysis

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Movano has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Movano and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 1 0 0 0 1.00 Health Catalyst 1 8 5 0 2.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $4.36, indicating a potential upside of 77.38%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Movano.

16.6% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Movano shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Movano and Health Catalyst”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano $1.01 million 7.74 -$23.73 million ($10.83) -0.87 Health Catalyst $316.06 million 0.55 -$69.50 million ($1.59) -1.55

Movano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano -3,409.60% -647.91% -225.03% Health Catalyst -34.05% -6.67% -3.21%

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Movano on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

(Get Free Report)

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

