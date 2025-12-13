Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Potlatch has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Potlatch has a payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Potlatch to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.0%.

Potlatch Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PCH traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. 419,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.10. Potlatch has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $354.19 million during the quarter. Potlatch had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Potlatch will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Potlatch in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Potlatch from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Potlatch from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

