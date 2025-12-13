BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$32.62. 5,214,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,459. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$28.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.43. The company has a market cap of C$30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.51.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. BCE had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.1120864 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

