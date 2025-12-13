Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on December 31st

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

PNE traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.89. 73,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.69. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of -0.25.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.61 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.

