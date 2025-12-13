Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
NHS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 209,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $7.94.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 – 12/12
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.