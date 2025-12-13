Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

NHS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 209,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

