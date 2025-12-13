Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 31st

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TOU stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$63.07. 1,290,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,859. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.58. The company has a market cap of C$24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$55.40 and a 12 month high of C$70.83.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

In related news, insider Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.83 per share, with a total value of C$598,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 8,197,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,470,903.86. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

