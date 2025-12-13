Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 31st

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of TOU stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$63.07. 1,290,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,859. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.58. The company has a market cap of C$24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$55.40 and a 12 month high of C$70.83.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.
