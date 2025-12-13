Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 66.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 12,647,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,059% from the average daily volume of 400,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sirios Resources Stock Up 32.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$63.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.93 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

