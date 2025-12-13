Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.14 and last traded at $99.03. Approximately 11,650,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,663,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 44.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 140.0% in the third quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 832,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,881,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.