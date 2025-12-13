Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.51 and last traded at $89.43. Approximately 16,162,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 19,469,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna set a $120.00 price target on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 144,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 246,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 166,326 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

