Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $309.88 and last traded at $313.70. Approximately 24,010,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 23,838,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.04.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,906 shares of company stock worth $62,127,158. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

