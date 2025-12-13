Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 38,481,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 71,442,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGTI. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $2,783,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,454.19. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 403.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

