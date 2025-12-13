Best Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – December 13th

NWTN, Nuvve, NWTN, and Nuvve are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that produce, develop, or support renewable and low?carbon energy technologies—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, batteries and other clean?tech services. For investors they offer exposure to the transition toward a low?carbon economy and potential growth tied to policy and technological advances, but can carry higher regulatory, market and technology?related risks and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.
NWTN (NWTN)
NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
Nuvve (NVVE)
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.
NWTN (NWTNW)
Nuvve (NVVEW)
