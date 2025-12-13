Franklin Universal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 50,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,573. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.