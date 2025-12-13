Franklin Universal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 50,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,573. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
