PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Should You Buy?

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.6750. 612,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 857,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on PACS Group in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PACS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Zacks Research downgraded PACS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

PACS Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. PACS Group had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts forecast that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACS Group

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver purchased 16,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $500,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,896.10. The trade was a 278.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $4,769,128.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 755,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,591,938.04. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACS Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in PACS Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in PACS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PACS Group by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

