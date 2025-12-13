Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 18.5% – Here’s Why

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 749,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 788% from the average daily volume of 84,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.33.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

