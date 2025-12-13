Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 575,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 129,383 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.67.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

