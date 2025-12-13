Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:ACGLN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,124. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

