Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACGLN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,124. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.
About Arch Capital Group
