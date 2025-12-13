Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Keyera Stock Up 0.3%
KEY traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$44.96. 2,775,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.74. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$37.80 and a twelve month high of C$47.12. The stock has a market cap of C$10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current year.
Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.
