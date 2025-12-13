Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on December 31st

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a 7.5% increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Leidos has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Leidos to earn $11.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $189.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. Leidos has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average of $175.83.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

