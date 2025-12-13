Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1411 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TSE:L traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$61.21. 1,802,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$127.17. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$43.32 and a 12 month high of C$63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

