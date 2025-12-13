Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1411 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of TSE:L traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$61.21. 1,802,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$127.17. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$43.32 and a 12 month high of C$63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28.
About Loblaw Companies
