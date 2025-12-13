City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.78. City Developments shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 443 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of City Developments to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

City Developments Stock Down 3.0%

City Developments Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

