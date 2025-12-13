Velan (TSE:VLN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.97 and last traded at C$18.55, with a volume of 4400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.14.

Velan Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,830.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.60.

About Velan

Velan Inc is an international manufacturer of industrial valves. It offers products such as Gate valves, check valves, cryogenic, steam traps, and others, which are used in various industries including power generation, oil, and gas, refining and petrochemicals, chemical, liquid natural gas (LNG) and cryogenics, pulp and paper, geothermal processes and shipbuilding.

