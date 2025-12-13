Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.4030. 1,168,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,905,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NOG. William Blair assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 3.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

