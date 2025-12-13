Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 598891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$422.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.39.
Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
