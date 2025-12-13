Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading 31.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 31.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 479,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 844% from the average session volume of 50,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Wilton Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

