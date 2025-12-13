Vermilion Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.86. 1,523,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,738. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.82. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$452.18 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 42.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

