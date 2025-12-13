Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (GEGGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 31st

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a 1.1% increase from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 1.2%

GEGGL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

