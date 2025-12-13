MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.