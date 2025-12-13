Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRMGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

TSE:DRM traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,480. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of C$16.60 and a 1-year high of C$23.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.93. The firm has a market cap of C$732.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.The business had revenue of C$114.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited will post 1.9481391 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

