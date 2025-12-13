Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINI) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 Stock Up 0.2%
TRINI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.66. 7,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,888. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.
