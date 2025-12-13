Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1824 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of M traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 7,462,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,463. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Macy’s’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

