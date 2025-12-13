Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.1%

BIR traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.36. 620,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.68. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.53 and a 1-year high of C$8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

