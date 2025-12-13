Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.1%
BIR traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.36. 620,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.68. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.53 and a 1-year high of C$8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
