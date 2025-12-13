SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.68 and last traded at $174.6190, with a volume of 9132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.29.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

